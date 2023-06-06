Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.27

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.27 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 61239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.79 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

