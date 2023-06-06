Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,310,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 44,484 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $80,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. 3,054,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,555,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

