Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Down 5.5%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 632,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,325,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after acquiring an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 497,696 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 351,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

