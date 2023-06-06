Comparing Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $20.90 million 2.25 $6.55 million $4.94 7.79 Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 0.56 $64.39 million $3.18 9.51

Profitability

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 26.87% N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations 6.35% 22.56% 4.74%

Dividends

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgage segment is involved in residential mortgage loans. The Commercial Mortgage segment is composed of cash flow loans and loans secured by real estate. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of loans based on estimates of costs and value associated with a complete project. The Commercial and Industrial segment covers identified cash flows and underlying collateral of the borrowers. The Consumer segment provides consumer personal loans which are secured by consumer personal assets, such as automobiles or recreational vehicles. The company was founded on March 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Huntington, IN.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

