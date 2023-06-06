Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1666 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Compass Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.20) to GBX 1,675 ($20.82) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.11) to GBX 2,385 ($29.65) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.73) to GBX 2,200 ($27.35) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.73) to GBX 2,300 ($28.59) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,148.33.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.