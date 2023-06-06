ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,299. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

