Contrasting Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) & MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xunlei and MCX Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Xunlei has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Xunlei and MCX Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $342.56 million 0.33 $21.46 million $0.25 6.76 MCX Technologies $100,000.00 3.72 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Xunlei has higher revenue and earnings than MCX Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Xunlei and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei 4.73% 5.55% 3.74% MCX Technologies -188.34% -192.03% -117.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xunlei beats MCX Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company, which engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. It also provides professional and related consulting services. The company was founded by Michael Hinshaw on December 14, 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

