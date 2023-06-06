Core Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 34,695 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,377. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Hovde Group began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.37.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.