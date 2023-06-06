Core Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,239,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,741. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.39.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. HSBC dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.