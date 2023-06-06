Core Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,549 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.6% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

