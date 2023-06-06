Core Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF makes up 3.0% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Core Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLTL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,882.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLTL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.47. 22,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,528. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52 week low of $104.81 and a 52 week high of $105.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.47.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.