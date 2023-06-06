Core Wealth Partners LLC Invests $368,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Stock Down 2.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

AVGO stock traded down $19.76 on Tuesday, hitting $782.54. 2,213,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,496. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $660.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $326.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

