Core Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. 1,884,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

