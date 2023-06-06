Core Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $63.20. 17,788,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,312,018. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.49.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

