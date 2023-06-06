Core Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,035 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 863,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $127,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 393,354 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $58,118,000 after acquiring an additional 161,250 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $10,312,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Citigroup cut their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Price Performance

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

