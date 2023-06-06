Core Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,409 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after buying an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,477,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,551,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 919,979 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %

ET traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,757,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 91.79%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

