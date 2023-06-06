Core Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after purchasing an additional 703,770 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 526,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after buying an additional 517,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 508,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. 5,619,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.