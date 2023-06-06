Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Gap Down to $17.69

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $16.70. Corebridge Financial shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 345,464 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CRBG shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.