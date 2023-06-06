CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CoStar Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 526,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,576,000 after purchasing an additional 415,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Stephens dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.2 %

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 124,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,017. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

