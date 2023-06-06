Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 257,967 shares during the period. Crestwood Equity Partners comprises about 3.3% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CEQP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

CEQP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 172,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,845. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.44 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,911.11%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

