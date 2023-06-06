Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$7.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.20 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

CR stock opened at C$4.96 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.80 and a 1-year high of C$6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.04. The firm has a market cap of C$779.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 59.68%. The business had revenue of C$136.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.7784615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$36,558.57. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

