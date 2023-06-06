Critical Analysis: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) versus Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) and Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and Fortnox AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy -174.90% -6,099.02% -32.15% Fortnox AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 1 0 2 0 2.33 Fortnox AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MicroStrategy and Fortnox AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus price target of $328.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.69%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Fortnox AB (publ).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MicroStrategy and Fortnox AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $499.26 million 7.17 -$1.47 billion ($86.54) -3.19 Fortnox AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fortnox AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MicroStrategy.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Fortnox AB (publ) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting, which offers customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, as well as helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that provides free and paid learning options, as well as holds and acquires bitcoin. The company offers its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including banking, technology, consulting, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About Fortnox AB (publ)

Fortnox AB (publ) operates a cloud-based platform for financial administration for small businesses, accounting firms, associations, and schools. It offers various programs and services for accounting, billing, quotation and order, stocks, salary, receipt and travel, direct debit, plant registry, supplier certificate and read, school support, time, invoice interpretation, credit information, e-invoice, invoice service, and invoice purchases. The company also provides insurance services. Fortnox AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Växjö, Sweden.

