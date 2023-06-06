Critical Comparison: NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) versus Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF)

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) and Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextEra Energy Partners and Encavis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 0 3 9 0 2.75 Encavis 0 1 0 0 2.00

NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $78.92, suggesting a potential upside of 27.35%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Encavis.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $1.21 billion 4.55 $477.00 million $3.77 16.44 Encavis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Encavis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Encavis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Encavis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 25.91% 2.38% 1.54% Encavis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Encavis on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Encavis

(Get Rating)

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's portfolio includes 208 solar parks and 96 wind parks with a capacity of around 3.2 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland. It also provides advisory and asset management services to institutional investors in the renewable energy sector; and commercial, technical, and other services. The company is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.