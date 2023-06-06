Critical Survey: Grove Collaborative (GROV) versus Its Rivals

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) is one of 53 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Grove Collaborative to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grove Collaborative and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grove Collaborative Competitors 193 1179 3509 50 2.69

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 495.24%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative’s peers have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -17.65% -423.09% -38.75% Grove Collaborative Competitors -14.29% -56.48% -10.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grove Collaborative and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $321.53 million -$87.71 million -0.36 Grove Collaborative Competitors $22.94 billion -$173.32 million 18.93

Grove Collaborative’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grove Collaborative peers beat Grove Collaborative on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

