Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up to $19.74

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.74, but opened at $20.16. Cryoport shares last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 16,902 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Stock Up 10.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.42 million, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $28,315.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $76,491.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,341. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.