CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CSP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $12.30 on Friday. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Insider Activity at CSP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,734.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,162 shares of company stock valued at $95,722 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSP in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in CSP by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CSP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.