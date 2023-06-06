Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Stock Performance

NYSE DAC opened at $60.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.53. Danaos has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $86.20.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Danaos

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Danaos by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaos by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Danaos by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.