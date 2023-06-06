Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.08.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after acquiring an additional 369,517 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,125,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000,000 after acquiring an additional 447,406 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after acquiring an additional 96,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

