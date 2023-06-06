DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.38% of DCP Midstream worth $31,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 110,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,151,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199,720 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in DCP Midstream by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,208,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,874,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,662,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after purchasing an additional 285,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. 38,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,056. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

