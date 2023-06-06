Decred Market Cap Reaches $211.75 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $14.12 or 0.00054797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $211.75 million and $1.17 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00126716 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00038836 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00023312 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,999,560 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

