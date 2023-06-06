DeepOnion Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $632,449.38 and $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00127339 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00054870 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00038855 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00023076 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,922,737 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

