Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DE traded up $7.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.46. 1,157,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,109. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.33. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

