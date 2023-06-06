Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 58,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,903 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $371.11. The stock had a trading volume of 631,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.16 and its 200 day moving average is $406.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

