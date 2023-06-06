DeFiChain Market Capitalization Achieves $237.14 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 5th. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiChain has a market cap of $237.14 million and $6.62 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,027,124,897 coins and its circulating supply is 709,481,435 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

