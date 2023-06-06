Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 over the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

