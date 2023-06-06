Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $51.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 over the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.