Dero Market Cap Reaches $72.83 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Dero has a total market cap of $72.83 million and approximately $74,285.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.35 or 0.00020432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,203.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00338659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00551291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.07 or 0.00420056 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003817 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,603,637 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

