Desktop Metal Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 49,208 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 515% compared to the typical volume of 8,002 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 38,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Stock Up 2.9 %

DM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,114,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,067. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Desktop Metal Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.