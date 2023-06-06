DHT (NYSE:DHT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

NYSE DHT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.68. 2,993,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,490. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.03. DHT has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

