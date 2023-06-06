Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,600 ($44.75) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.94) target price on Diageo in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,200 ($52.21) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.54) target price on Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.10) price target on Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,957.14 ($49.19).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

LON DGE traded down GBX 3.53 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,340.98 ($41.53). 2,327,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,596.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,616.32. The company has a market cap of £75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,128.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,306.50 ($41.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,973 ($49.39).

Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo

About Diageo

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,508 ($43.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,278.88 ($10,291.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 468 shares of company stock worth $1,668,844. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.