Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after buying an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $528,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,405 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

