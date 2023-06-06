DICK’S Sporting Goods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 27,822 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 224% compared to the typical volume of 8,577 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $441,439.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,467 shares of company stock worth $42,164,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 91,716 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $236,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $6.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.43. 917,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

