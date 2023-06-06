Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Digital Ally Stock Down 9.0 %
NASDAQ DGLY opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $22.20.
Institutional Trading of Digital Ally
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
