Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Digital Ally Stock Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

