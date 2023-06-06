Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,121,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 646,727 shares.The stock last traded at $32.62 and had previously closed at $32.35.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

