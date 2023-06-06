Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) is Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $157.31. 2,871,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,568. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.81 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.80.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

