Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Raymond James

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.50.

Dollar General Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $158.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $158.32 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.37 and its 200-day moving average is $225.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

