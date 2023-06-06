Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.83-$10.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.17 billion-$39.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.00 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Dollar General Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $158.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.80. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $158.32 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,956,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,853,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

