Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $20,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 939,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,973. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.30.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

