Dynacor Group Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

DNG stock opened at C$2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.96. The company has a market cap of C$114.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.89. Dynacor Group has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.30.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of C$64.52 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

