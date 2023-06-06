Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Up 8.3%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.68. 46,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 329,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,513.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,924 shares of company stock valued at $86,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 321,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 189,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 165,981 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading

