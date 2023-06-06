Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) were up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 46,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 329,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $695.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.55%.

In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,513.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Saltzman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $200,672.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,513.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,924 shares of company stock valued at $86,679. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,679,000 after acquiring an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,778,000 after purchasing an additional 77,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 189,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,342,000 after acquiring an additional 96,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,187,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,753,000 after acquiring an additional 87,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading

